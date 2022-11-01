MAYFIELD — Marshall Lee Galloway, of Mayfield, passed away in Dandridge, Tennessee, Friday Oct. 28, 2022, from a vehicle accident. He was 72.
Marshall was born on Feb. 20, 1950, to Lena and NL Galloway and raised in Sedalia, where he loved playing basketball for his Sedalia Lions. Marshall received a Bachelor of Arts from Western Kentucky University where he was a devoted member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. After college, he was successful in pharmaceutical sales where he was recognized as top salesman, but it was when he found his true passion in furniture sales that he was able to deeply impact so many lives across a 47-year career. He and his beloved wife, Gloria were involved members of the First United Methodist Church of Mayfield. Marshall was larger than life and his infectious spirit made everyone he met feel loved and valued. He traveled near and far to never miss any of his seven grandchildren’s activities, and his love of family always came first.
Marshall is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; children, Michelle Galloway of Dallas, Texas, Aaron Galloway of Charleston, South Carolina, and Allison Galloway Fowler (Andrew) of Brentwood, Tennessee; brothers, Larry Galloway (Sue) and Richard “Richie” Galloway (Cathy); and sister, Nancy Kuechler (Curt); along with grandchildren, Peyton & Parker, Grant & Cole, and George, Mary Drew & Charles; and nieces and nephews, Nathan & Amy Galloway, Natalie & Ashley Galloway, Gracie & Andrew Kuechler, Geno & Lauren Battista, and Chris Meseke.
Visitation will be held at Byrn Funeral Home from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 5-8 p.m. and again from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3. A 11 a.m. funeral service will follow.
Pallbearers include Andrew Fowler, George Fowler, Paul Hanlin, Geno Battista, Andrew Kuechler and Curt Kuechler; along with honorary pallbearers, Bill Turpen, John Tuttle, Ken Bowman, Mark Cox, Taylor Cox, Dan Fay, Billy Galloway, Grant Galloway and Cole Galloway.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to A New Beginning-Shelter for Women and Children, www.anewbeginningfwc.org P.O. Box 814, Mayfield, KY 42066.
