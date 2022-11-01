MAYFIELD — Marshall Lee Galloway, of Mayfield, passed away in Dandridge, Tennessee, Friday Oct. 28, 2022, from a vehicle accident. He was 72.

Marshall was born on Feb. 20, 1950, to Lena and NL Galloway and raised in Sedalia, where he loved playing basketball for his Sedalia Lions. Marshall received a Bachelor of Arts from Western Kentucky University where he was a devoted member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. After college, he was successful in pharmaceutical sales where he was recognized as top salesman, but it was when he found his true passion in furniture sales that he was able to deeply impact so many lives across a 47-year career. He and his beloved wife, Gloria were involved members of the First United Methodist Church of Mayfield. Marshall was larger than life and his infectious spirit made everyone he met feel loved and valued. He traveled near and far to never miss any of his seven grandchildren’s activities, and his love of family always came first.

