Marsha Carol Bradbury Beachel, 67, passed away at 10:06 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Lindsey Funeral Home is handling her cremation with the Memorial Service to be held at 4 p.m. June 26, 2021, at Reidland United Methodist Church, Rev. Joe Hansen officiating. Fellowship will be before the service with reception to follow.
Marsha was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Carol Joyce Potrafke Bradbury and William Joseph Bradbury on March 6, 1954. She graduated high school in Ohio then moved to Ocala, Florida, with her family where she attended Sparr United Methodist Church. She was married and divorced twice before she moved around and finally settled in Paducah in 1996. She was a volunteer in the Boy Scouts of America while her children were active and became a member of Reidland United Methodist where she was active in the church adult choir and adult handbell group, The Joyful Ringers. She later started singing in the Kantori Choir Group.
Marsha is preceded in death by both former husbands; parents; and all four grandparents.
Marsha is survived by her four sisters, Holly Cannon and husband James, Jill Stephens, Amy Reiss and husband Jeffrey, and Jo Towns and husband Wesley; five sons Christopher Findley and wife Laura, Jason Beachel, Jeremy Beachel and wife Miranda, Raymond Marshall, Robert Marshall; and two grandchildren.
The Beachel and Marshall Family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to those who loved and cared for Marsha.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.