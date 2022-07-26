Marquitta Hill

Marquitta L. Hill, 73, of Paducah passed away on at 2:26 a.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of New Greater Love Church, where she sang in the choir and was retired from the Whitehaven Welcome Center in environmental services.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl Hill Sr. and Murrell Proctor.
She is survived by two sons, Orbie Hill of Slaughter and Delmonico Hill of Paducah; one daughter, Marressa L. Hill-McKinney of Paducah; 12 grandchildren; five great-granddaughters; nine great-grandsons; two brothers, Anthony Proctor of Shelbyville and Edward Presley of New York; one sister, Debbie Proctor of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at New Greater Love Church with the Rev. LaRita Horton officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from noon until the funeral hour. All attendees are required to wear a mask.
Pettus Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
