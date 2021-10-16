LEXINGTON — Marlene L. Campbell, 87, of Lexington, formerly of Paducah and Benton, passed away on Oct. 12, 2021, at Baptist Health Lexington.
Marlene was born April 17, 1934, in Covington, to Elmer and Juanita Lubbe. She was a graduate of Murray State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a master’s degree in computer science. She also received a PhD from Southern Illinois University. She was a lifelong educator and began her teaching career at South Marshall High School. She went on to teach at Marshall County High School, the University of Tennessee at Martin and Murray State University, where she retired as the chairwoman of the Computer Science Department. She was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church in Paducah, where she sang in the choir and served as a greeter.
Marlene is survived by her daughters Jan Routt (Rodney) and Katie Thompson (Shan), of Lexington, and her sisters Peggy Schmidt, of Beaver Creek, Ohio, and Elsiejo Jones, of Shelbyville. She is also survived by her grandchildren Vanessa Daffron, Jay Bazzell (Julie), Amanda Crawley (Daniel), and Jamisen Manley (Cameron), all of Lexington, Leah Grace of Tampa, Florida, and her eight great-grandchildren Aria, Alexis, Brian, Campbell, Jillian, Jocelyn, Joel, and Keisha. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Paul R. Campbell; her parents, Elmer and Juanita Lubbe; her grandmother, Catherine Miller; her sister, Rella Bailey; and her step-mother, Elva Lubbe.
A private family memorial service for Marlene and Paul is being planned for Oct. 17, 2021 at Clark Legacy Center in Nicholasville, with the Reverend Daniel Crawley officiating. Entombment will follow on Oct. 18 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Frankfort. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Bluegrass Hospice Care. www.clarklegacy
