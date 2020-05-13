METROPOLIS, Ill. — Marlee Clare Bennett, 15 months, of Metropolis, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.
Due to current health and safety directives, the services for Marlee will be private. Cards for the family may be directed to the funeral home at PO Box 760, Metropolis, IL 62960 and condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Marlee is survived by her parents, Bobby and Kasey Bennett; brother, Destry Bennett; grandparents, Jo Spivey, Dawn and David York, and Byron Mathis and JoJo Mathis; great grandparents, Sharon Logeman and Helen and Douglas Wheat; aunt and uncle, Katie and Richard Koss; cousin, Kailei Koss.
She was preceded in death by her great grandfather, Linnus Logeman.
Donations may be given in Marlee’s name to Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital earmarked for Children’s Cancer Research, 2200 Children’s Way, Nashville, TN 37232 or give.vanderbilt
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.