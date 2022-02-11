METROPOLIS, Ill. — Marla (Mizell) Foster died on Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the Pine Crest Health Center in Hazel Crest.
Funeral services for Ms. Foster will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the First United Methodist Church in Metropolis, with Joey Dunning presiding. Visitation will be at noon until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
Ms. Foster attended Metropolis public schools, graduating from Metropolis Community High School in 1971. She was a life-long member of the First United Methodist Church of Metropolis. Marla was a daughter, sister, aunt, and mother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Scott and Juanita (Meyer) Mizell, and her sister, Janet Pullen.
Marla is survived by her daughter, Jenna Foster, of Nashville, Tennessee; her niece, Jamie Pullen Edwards, and husband Shawn, of Alpharetta, Georgia. She also has a host of extended family.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 100 East Fifth Street, Metropolis, IL 62960. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home of Metropolis is in charge of arrangements.
