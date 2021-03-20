BENTON — Marla Rose English, 70, of Benton, died on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was a retired teacher after 33 years in the Marshall County Schools system and was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dennis English; a daughter, Amber Rose English Bush of Benton; a granddaughter; a brother, Daryl Tyler of Benton; a sister, Glenna Cohn of Houston, Texas; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents were Henry and Mattie Rose (Baker) Tyler.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021, in the chapel of Collier Funeral Home. Joel Frizzell will officiate with interment to follow in Benton Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, March 20, 2021, at the funeral home.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Lyon County Animal Hospital-Marshall County Fund, 638 Trade Ave., Eddyville, KY 42038.
