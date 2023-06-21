BENTON — Marky Lewis Smith, 62, of Benton, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023. He was a dedicated lifelong farmer, equipment dealer and a member of Oak Level Methodist Church.

Nothing brought Mark more joy than spending time with his family. He cherished every moment spent surrounded by those he loved. Mark was a sports fan and enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals and the Murray State Racers. He was a true outdoorsman, spending his free time hunting, fishing, and hanging out with his best buddy Hank. Mark loved his community and was proud to know just about everyone in it. Mark never met a stranger and would be glad to help them in any way he could. He loved God, going to church, reading and understanding Scripture. Mark enjoyed listening and watching Dr. Charles Stanley, Les Feldick, Dr. David Jeremiah and Tony Evans. He was passionate about helping others grow in their faith.

Service information

Jun 22
Funeral Service
Thursday, June 22, 2023
12:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
Jun 22
Visitation
Thursday, June 22, 2023
9:00AM-12:00PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
