BENTON — Marky Lewis Smith, 62, of Benton, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023. He was a dedicated lifelong farmer, equipment dealer and a member of Oak Level Methodist Church.
Nothing brought Mark more joy than spending time with his family. He cherished every moment spent surrounded by those he loved. Mark was a sports fan and enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals and the Murray State Racers. He was a true outdoorsman, spending his free time hunting, fishing, and hanging out with his best buddy Hank. Mark loved his community and was proud to know just about everyone in it. Mark never met a stranger and would be glad to help them in any way he could. He loved God, going to church, reading and understanding Scripture. Mark enjoyed listening and watching Dr. Charles Stanley, Les Feldick, Dr. David Jeremiah and Tony Evans. He was passionate about helping others grow in their faith.
Born Aug. 16, 1960, he was the son of the late Houston Dale Smith and the late Joan McPherson Smith Montgomery.
Those left to cherish his memory include Mitzi Parrish, of Cottage Grove, Tennessee; his son, Kyle Parrish (Marci) of Murray; daughter, Lauren Nash (TJ) of Cottage Grove, Tennessee; brother, Ronald Smith (Sheila) of Benton; granddaughter, Claire Nash, and another granddaughter on the way; nieces, Rebekah Smith, and Rachel Smith; one great nephew, Isaac Smith; a God son, Samuel McPherson and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Collier Funeral Home. Richard Dowdy and Joe Daryl Thorn will be officiating.
Burial will follow at Soldier Creek Cemetery.
To send flowers to the family of Marky Smith, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.