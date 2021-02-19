GILBERTSVILLE — Mark William Engle, 63, of Gilbertsville, became a part of the Great Cloud of Witnesses on Feb. 17, 2021, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
He was a senior plant chemist at Arkema Inc. in Calvert City, where he worked for 25 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in the Gulf War and in a nuclear weapons training group from 1991 to 1993. He attended Geneva College in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.
Mark was a blessing and an example to all those who witnessed his dedication to his church, his wife, and his children. Mark would tell you, in his humble and modest way, that his contribution to building God’s Kingdom here on earth, and his joy, was to support the ministry of his wife, Pastor Susan Engle. Many personal and professional sacrifices were gladly made to ensure she received his dedicated and loving support. He was an intricate part of worship services at Trinity United Methodist Church in Paducah, in part through operating audiovisual equipment. He also took pride in all the accomplishments of his sons, including their striving to overcome many obstacles to get there.
As a dedicated member of the Steeler Nation, he could be heard in passionate discussions of his team’s latest triumph or letdown.
He was born June 4, 1957, to the late Kay Elwood Engle and Bonnie Williams Engle.
Mark is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rev. Susan Engle; three sons, Matthew Engle (Whitney), Timothy Engle (Kera), and Samuel Engle; four grandchildren; Nathaniel Engle, Zachary Engle, Alexander Engle, and Marie Engle; one brother, Daniel Engle (Nancy); two sisters Kathy Knepp (Eric) and Karen Ashmore (Adrian); 15 nieces and nephews.
Mark took every opportunity to enjoy time together with his family exploring Kentucky Lake on his pontoon, a gift from his beloved wife and sons. Cherished was his time spent as granddad with his grandsons and granddaughter.
He captioned a photo of him with his sons with the following: A man of many companions may come to ruin, but there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother (Proverbs 18:24). A favorite quotation from Theodore Roosevelt reads in part. “It is not the critic who counts: not the man who points out how the strong man stumbles or where the doer of deeds could have done better. The credit belongs to the man who is actually in the arena, whose face is marred by dust and sweat and blood, who strives valiantly…”
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Sky McCracken and Rev. Stan Walden officiating.
Visitation will begin at noon Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Trinity United Methodist Church, 6125 Blandville Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
