Mark Wayne Womble, 45, of Paducah, passed away Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021.
Mark was born on Jan. 29, 1976, in Paducah, to Ray C. and Frances Toon Womble. He received his bachelor’s degree in Agriculture Business and worked as the assistant manager at River Ag in Metropolis, Illinois. He enjoyed hunting, working and spending time with his family.
Mark is survived by his mother, Frances Womble of Melber; one sister, Lori Morris (Danny), of Melber; one brother, Tim Womble (Kim), of Melber; nieces and nephews, Brittany Grief (Josh), Allison Womble, Grant Womble, Marissa Morris Floyd (Alex), Kelly Loose (Eddie); great- nieces and nephews, Blayson Womble, Hayzlee Booth, Kasen Grief, Kolsen Grief, Colt Loose.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray C. Womble; paternal grandparents, Ishmael and Geneva Womble; maternal grandparents, Joseph Earl and Anna Toon.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Dr. Shelton Smith officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 — 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place. Memphis, TN 38105.
