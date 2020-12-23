Mark Shelby, 50, of Paducah, passed away at 4:49 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on March 12, 1970 in Paducah to Billy Shelby and the late Barbara Byassee Shelby. Mark was a Safety Engineer for Westlake Chemical Company with 24 years of service where he also served on the Emergency Response Team. He was a Magna Cum Laude graduate of Eastern Kentucky University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Hygiene. He was a member of Gospel Mission Worship Center. Mark was an avid fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcats Basketball and the St. Louis Cardinals. His passion was his vehicles as he often referred to them as his babies, they were always garage kept and spotless.
Mark is survived by his wife, Tracy Turner Shelby; daughter, Madilyn Shelby of Paducah; father, Billy (Donna Baker) Shelby of Paducah.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Byassee Shelby; sister, Billie J. Shelby; grandmother, Elizabeth Shelby; grandfather, William O. Shelby.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, in the chapel at Brook Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Jim Wright officiating. Entombment will follow at Brook Hill Memorial Park.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Madilyn Shelby Education Fund Account # 529 c/o Stifel Financial, 2190 New Holt Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
