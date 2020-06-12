BENTON — Mark Rumfelt, 60, of Benton, died on Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at his home.
He retired from the U.S. Air Force as a master sergeant after 20 years of service.
Surviving are his wife, Stephanie (Meiner) Rumfelt of Benton; a son, Chris Rumfelt of Union City, Tennessee; his stepfather, James Shaw of Hickman; a stepdaughter, Jessica Williams of Oklahoma City; two sisters, Connie Simmons of Edinburg, Ohio, and Michelle O’Neal of Mayfield; and two grandchildren.
Services will be held at a later date.
Collier Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
