Mark Robert Mahan, 57, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Mark was born on January 1, 1964, in Evansville, Indiana, to Bob and Viola Mahan. He retired from the Carpenter’s Local Union 357 where he served as the president for over 10 years. Mark was a very loving husband and devoted father. He was very active in all his children’s sports and always their biggest fan. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Paducah.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Stephanie Bowlin Mahan; twins, Madison and Kannon Mahan, and daughter, Olivia Mahan, all of La Center; his mother, Viola Broderhausen Mahan of Melber; one sister, Mary Anderson, and husband, Blake of Benton; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert “Bob” Mahan; and sister, Lori Mahan.
A funeral service for Mark will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with David Appold officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 211 South 21st St, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may share a hug, send a message, or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
