BENTON — Mark Kehn, 57, of Benton, died at 7:55 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Marshall County Hospital.
Mr. Kehn worked as an electrical engineer for Tech Electric in Las Vegas. He was of the Church of Christ faith.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Kathi Ulrey Kehn; and his mother, Eileen Krisp.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Kehn.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Mark Kehn Memorial Fund, c/o Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home, P.O. Box 341, Benton, KY 42025.
There are no services scheduled.
FIlbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is handling the arrangements.
You may leave your condolences or a message for the family online at filbeckandcann.com.
