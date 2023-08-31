Mark DeWayne “Pank” Johnson, 64, of Paducah, died at 8:10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
He attended Enoch Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Paducah and retired from the Kentucky National Guard.
He was preceded in death by his parents William Johnson and Rosa Nell Hill Caldwell; one brother and one sister.
He is survived by his spouse, Jacqueline Thomas Johnson; two daughters, Brianna Hill and Nastasia Johnson; three sons, Ricky Lamar Hall, Mark Hall, and Markell Johnson; seven grandchildren, one great-grandson all of Paducah; three brothers, Anthony Hill and Jeffery Johnson both of Paducah and Kenneth Johnson of Chicago, Illinois; five sisters, Rosalind Caldwell, Lydia Hill, Betty Hill and Daphne Rouse, all of Paducah and Gail Morris of Chicago, Illinois; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Greater Lincoln Heights Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Alfred Anderson officiating. Burial will follow on at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Family and Friends may call Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
