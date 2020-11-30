Mark Hendrickson, 66, of Benton, died Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Phyllis Bogard Hendrickson; two daughters, Krystal Denfip of Gilbertsville and Keri Jean McKenty of Benton; one son, Jerry McCuiston of Murray; one sister, Cena Scott of Nashville, Tennessee; one brother, Mitch Hendrickson of Benton; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Frances Myers Hendrickson.
Arrangements are being handled by Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mark Hendrickson will be private.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donation to A Soldier’s Heart: Bluegrass Muddy Waters Veteran’s Program, 1833 Tatumsville HWY, Gilbertsville, KY 42044.
