KUTTAWA — Mark Foster, 71 of Kuttawa, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
He was a native of West Virginia and a retired truck driver.
He is survived by one sister, Dollie Nolan of Virginia; two nephews, Danny Brown and Steve McCumber; and one niece, Barbara McCumber.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Dessie (Cogan) Foster; and his wife, Belva Juanita (Stewart) Foster.
A private committal service was conducted at Star Lime Works Pentecostal Church Cemetery in Livingston County.
Collier Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
