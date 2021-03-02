Mark A. Floyd, 61, of Paducah, died on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Floyd was a retired carpenter.
He is survived by two sons, Marcus Floyd of Golconda, Illinois, and Daniel Floyd of Tampa, Florida; three brothers, Danny, Ernie and David; two sisters, Louise and Judy; and five grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by nine siblings. His parents were Pete and Clara Floyd.
He will be cremated per his wishes, and no services are scheduled.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.