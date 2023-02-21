Mark Anthony Johnson, 61, of Murray, died Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Johnson was born in Paducah, on Aug. 5, 1961, to the late William Johnson and Carol Johnson. He was an active member of the Easter Seals of West Kentucky and attended Hardin Baptist Church.
Survivors include his foster parents, Cary Redden and wife Rhonda of Murray; three brothers, Chase Redden and wife Chelsea of League City, Texas, Zachary Baker and wife Jaclyn of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Cody Redden and wife Destiney of Murray; one niece, Chancely Baker; as well as three nephews, Cooper and Carter Redden and Charley Jack Baker.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, February 23, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services with Brett Miles officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the J.H. Churchill Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the American Cancer Society, Kentucky Chapter, PO Box 2167, Lexington, Kentucky 40588; or to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.
