Mark Allen Cruse, 59, of West Paducah, passed away at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Mark passed to his heavenly home Friday at 6:59 a.m. with his wife, Robbie holding his hand. Mark was a faithful member of Rickman Road Baptist Church where he enjoyed sharing his First Love, God with ever whomever he encountered. He was a graduate of Lone Oak High School. He retired from Prairie Farm Dairy where he served as route salesman. Mark was an avid fan of the University of Kentucky Wildcat Basketball and St. Louis Cardinal Baseball. He was a member of the volunteer fire department at Concord. Mark spent a lot of his past time in his wood working shop where he made many things and shared them with family and friends. He absolutely loved spending time with his grandkids.
Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Robbie Harrell Cruse; two daughters, Becky (Todd) Morris, Jamie (Anthony) Joyner, both of Paducah; two sons, Curtis Cruse, Paducah and Anthony (Tori) Cruse, Benton; one sister, Felecia “Boo” (Jerry) Melott, Kevil; eight grandchildren, Alex Minton, Kelsey (Loren) Gross, Hailey Morris, Abby Morris (Kameron Howle), Taylor (Gavin) Smith, Coen Joyner, Bryce Cruse and Blakely Cruse; one great-grandson, Theo Gross; one sister-in-law, Debbie Cruse, Mayfield; one brother-in-law, Tony McDaniel, Paducah; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death were his parents, Lloyd Cruse & Georgia Wallace Molott and step-father, Virgil Molott; one sister, Lisa Cruse and one brother, Randall Cruse.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Stan Durrett officiating. Burial will follow at the Owens Chapel Cemetery in Melber. Visitation will be held 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Rickman Road Baptist Church Mission Fund, 3335 Rickman Road West Paducah, KY 42086.
