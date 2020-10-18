Mark Alan Bearden, 57, of Paducah, passed away at his home on October 15. 2020.
He is survived by his mother, Laura Marcy Bearden, and father, Wendell W. Bearden both of Paducah; three children, Carissa M. Short, Christopher Alan Bearden, and Melissa M. Bearden; five grandchildren, Brenden, Lucas and Jaxsyn Dowdy, Kylie Bearden and Christopher Alan Bearden II. Also several aunts and cousins.
He was proceeded in death by his brother, Christopher F. Bearden, and his grandparents Albert Lee and Gladys Moore. And Floy and Mable Bearden. Several uncles and one aunt.
Private family memor-
ial services are planned at a later day. Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.