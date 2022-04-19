BENTON — Marjorie left this wonderful world on April 16, 2022, on a Pink Moon Night.
She was born in Harlan County on Nov. 25, 1933. She moved to Louisville Kentucky when she was a teenager and then spent the last 45 years in Marshall County on beautiful Kentucky Lake.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Deloria Adkins; husband, Bill Smith; husband, Jouett Wood; husband, Claude (Mac) McCarty; her sister, Thelma Toby; brother, Harold Adkins; stepchildren Robert (Bobby) Wood, Jaqueline (Jackie) Wood.
She is survived by her children, Michael Wood (Luann), Terri Wood Giesel (Courtney), Mark Wood (Kathy), Jett Wood (Sheena); step daughter, Jennifer Wood Threadgill (Jim); grandchildren, Megan Wood (CJ), Lincoln Giesel (Andrew) Mandy Dunn (Adam), Elizabeth Wood, Emilee Wood, Grace Wood; great-grandchildren, Josie, Chloe, Sawyer, Lucy, Finnley, Rymon Dunn, Sister, Mag Underhill (Whitey); brother-in-law, Don Toby, sister in-law, Pat Adkins; and many loving nieces and nephews.
In her own words:
Dear precious family and friends since you all are scattered throughout the World, especially in Denmark (my dear Britta), I have chosen to celebrate my life through these words.
Thank you for sharing this fantastic journey with me. You have helped me and taught me much; my growth has been enhanced by you. A special thanks to Mother Teresa and Gussie Hartman. They taught me the true meaning of unconditional love. I hope my legacy will be that I passed that most important lesson on to many. I learned to love and respect all people of this world. I am asking you to pass on this God given experience of love. It is impossible to eradicate evil from this world but we must never waiver from the direction of good. Protecting the planet is everyone’s job. In lieu of flowers, please give a gift to someone who needs it, simply give the gift of love to all you know, or plant a tree for me.
I wish to be remembered as a “peaceful mountain warrior”, all is well with my soul. Love, Peace and Blessings — A Forever Friend
She listed her most noteworthy achievements as: giving birth to four beautiful souls, my children: and living to see them grow up into wonderful adults, producing precious grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Playing a role in my step children’s life was very important to me.
We would like to thank these special people past and present that were part of her life. Marie, Eileen, Sherry, Wanda, Janine, Penny, William, Renee, Nancy, Wayne, Gary, Paula, Vickie, Kyle, Dennis, Keith, Lila, Dan, Kendra, Linda, Winnie, Meagan, John, Jim, Frank, Sarah, Diedra, Burke, Wes, Judy, Gladys, Jeffrey, and all of her friends at Moors.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated and there will be no funeral.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
“Know the supreme truth, eventually death will take all that we love… so love all that we have now.”
