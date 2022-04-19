Marjorie “Sissy” Williams went home to be with Jesus on April 15, 2022 at 11:25 p.m. at Parkview Nursing & Rehab Center. Marjorie would have been 89 in June of this year. She was a charter member of Apostolics of Mayfield United Pentecostal Church where she served as a dedicated Sunday School teacher who loved her kids very much. She was a talented craft maker, quilter and crocheter. Sissy was a long time employee of SS Kresge’s for many years and was owner, operator of the Melber Rest Home.
She is survived by four nieces, Pat (Arthur) Mack, Janice (Joe) Mack both of Paducah, Penny (Donald) Bell of Franklin, and Debbie (Ronnie) Minter of Symsonia; four nephews, Steve Carter of Paducah, Stanley Parks, Keith (Susie) Parks of Symsonia and John (Marcy) Parks, Jr. of Mayfield. One very special cousin, Charles Stuart of White Plains; and several great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nellie Long and Goble Williams; three sisters, Wanda Carter, Anna Parks and Bobbie Ladd; four brothers, John Parks Sr., Leo Barnes, Herbert Whitehair and James Whitehair.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Revs. Jerry Oliver and Josh Oliver officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Kenton Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Mercy Health Hospice nurses, Brent, Debbie L, Debbie, Katie and Elizabeth and the care givers, Whitney and Pat, at Parkview Nursing & Rehab Center.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Apostolics of Mayfield United Pentecostal Church, 186 West Tucker Road, Mayfield, KY 42066.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
