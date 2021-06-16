BENTON — Marjorie Nell Puckett, 88, of Benton, died Monday, June 14, 2021, at her residence.
Born Monday, Feb. 6, 1933, in Symsonia, she was the daughter of the late John Holland and the late Bernice (Farmer) Holland. She was the wife of the late James Puckett.
She was a member of the Apostolic House of Prayer.
Surviving are sons, Gary Don Powell and wife Pat of Benton, Michael Lynn Powell of Benton, James Evel Puckett and wife Debbie of Munford, Tennessee, Stanley Puckett and wife Lydia of Mayfield, Timothy Puckett and wife Tonya of Mayfield; daughters, Patricia Wetherington of Indianapolis, Indiana, Rosemary Puckett of Calvert City, Betty Brashear and husband Roger of Calvert City; sisters, Gladys Waldrop, Mary Stillwell, Thelma Bratcher, Rachel Williams; 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Larry Powell; daughters, Kathy Louise McMillen, Belinda Powell; brothers, Melvin Holland, Johnnie Holland, Marvin Holland, Charles Holland, Edgar Holland, Michael Holland; and sister, Lillian Johnston.
A funeral service will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home with Brad Connor officiating.
Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery, Benton.
The family will receive friends from 1 -3 p.m. Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Apostolic House of Prayer, 145 St. Rt. 348 E Symsonia, KY 42082.
