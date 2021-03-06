EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Marjorie Linda (Corle) Kough born on 8/15/1949 to the late Irvin and Helen (Souther) Corle, passed away March 3, 2021, at her home in Evansville.
Marj started writing at a very young age and loved word craft all her life. Marj was an editor, publisher and freelance writer who wrote under the name Marjorie L. Russell. Marj received several awards including the Christian Writer’s Association Award, the Southern Illinois Newspaper Association Award, and the Amy Award for Religious Writing Published in a Secular Newspaper. She was Executive Editor of American Quilter Magazine and, after leaving that position, she continued on as a feature writer for the publication.
Marj co-authored Seams Unlikely, the autobiography of the late Nancy Zieman, whose program “Sewing With Nancy” has aired on Public Broadcasting Channels for over 36 years. Seams Unlikely achieved an Amazon ranking of 4.7/5 stars of countless readers. Marj is also interviewed in “Nancy Zieman: Extraordinary Grace” which will be airing nationwide on PBS in 2021.
Marj taught Bible studies at The Potter’s Wheel Inner City Ministry. She also taught Bible studies and sewing classes at Impact Ministries. Marj was always active in Destiny Church and part of a prayer group there. She was deeply loved by friends and family.
Marj is survived by her husband, Ralph Michael “Mike” Kough; sons, Derek and Brandt Hoffman of Hutchinson, Minnesota, Todd (Lynne) Russell of Novi, Michigan, and step-son, Tom (Heather) Kough of Evansville, Indiana; grandchildren, Hailey and Shannon Strutz, Sophie and yet to be born Lonnie Irvin Russell; step grandchildren, Amanda, William (Brittney), and Jesse Strutz, Tyler (Ivy) Rohlman, Jacob “Jake” and Eli Kough; sister, Noreen (Robert) Engstrom; brothers, Gene (Joyce) Corle, Randall (Donna) Corle, and Loren (Kathy) Corle; and eight nieces and nephews, as well as three great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Destiny Church Evansville, IN Community Center Building Fund. https://destinychurch.reasonfunding.com/donate?fbclid= IwAR2G7-1cjhIgK Fk2UFPUtGySu7 z9f2jPZ7ZLqJ_wVn 2JRPx72fFPZs8luxQ.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. March 13, 2021, Destiny Church in Evansville, as well as a live stream on Youtube.com https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqq5h09O2rsbfEK J3ch9ffQ.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.