Marjorie Hailey Harper Collins, 95, of Paducah, passed away on March 10, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, in a nursing home in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.
Marjorie was a homemaker, caregiver, and member of Lebanon United Methodist Church, serving as part time pianist for many years.
Mrs. Collins is survived by her sons, Roy Lewis Collins (Barbara) of Goodlettsville, Tennessee and John Edward Collins (Martha Jo) of Pineville; her brothers, Danny Morris Hailey (Lisa) and Robert Lee Hailey (Sidney); her grandchildren, Todd Lewis Collins (Ann), Hailey Rose Wagner (Chad), Richard S. Waters; her great grandchildren, Taylor, Andrew, Brianna Collins, Gabrielle Waters, Caden and Aden Wagner; her sister-in-law, Ruth Hailey; her loving niece and nephew, Mary Alice Yarbrough (Paul), Robert T. Sigler; several other special nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Collins was preceded in death by her husband of 10 years, Edwin Lee Harper; her first husband of 36 years, Roy W. “Johnnie” Collins; her son, Terry Lynn Collins; her grandson, John Mark Collins; her parents, Edward C. “E.C.” Hailey and Mary Adelle Counsell Hailey; her brothers, Edward Ray Hailey, Charles Glen Hailey and Bruce Hailey; her nephew, Wille Joe Sigler.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes with Rev. John Smithmier officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Lebanon United Methodist Church, 4620 At Massa Dr. Paducah, KY 42003.
