Marion Lynette Adams, 84, of Benton, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
She was a retired chemical operator for Paducah Gaseous Diffusion (USEC).
Surviving are her companion and partner of 33 years, Steve Byerly of Benton; daughters, Cynthia Cole of Benton, Sandra Tyree and husband Steve of Benton and Robyn Wilkins and husband Shayne of Benton; grandchildren, Keisha Joyner, Sarah Ries, Amy Nolasco, Shelby McKinney, Bailey Tyree, Kristen Wilkins, Kalub Wilkins and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lee Allen and Helen (Ford) Davis; daughter, Amanda Adams; brothers, Kenneth Allen Davis and Robert Lee Davis;
and granddaughter, Missy Cloud.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Collier Funeral Chapel, located at 211 West 5th Street in Benton, with Rev. Alan Miller officiating.
Interment will follow in the Ford Cemetery in Benton.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at Collier Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Ford Cemetery Fund c/o Bruce Bowlin, 2425 Oak Level Road, Benton, KY 42025.
