SEYMOUR, Tenn. — Marion Louis “Bud” Thomasson Jr., 60, of Seymour passed away Friday July 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion L. and Catherine Thomasson Sr. and brother-in-law, Darrell Moore.
Bud is a Deacon and member of the Great Smoky Mountains Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Jana Thomasson; daughter, Mandi Thomasson; God Daughter, Brittainy Theriot and husband Josh; sister, Linda Ingram and husband Frank “Bert”; sister-in-law, Julie Moore; brother-in-law, Steve Moore; nieces and nephews, Rachael Childress and husband Josh, Nemiah Moore and wife Amber, Miranda Baker and husband Jimmy; great nieces and nephews, Paige, Macy, Bryce, Amelia, Patton, Liam, Evie Jo, Roland; several aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to, Great Smoky Mountains Church of Christ, P.O. Box 173, Pigeon Forge, TN 37868-0173 or Boys and Girls Club of Great Smoky Mountains, P.O. Box 5743, Sevierville, TN 37864.
Due to current conditions services will be private.
Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour.
Online condolences may be made to www.atchey
