FANCY FARM — Marion Robert “Bob” Courtney, 79, of Fancy Farm, died at 9:05 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at his residence.
He was a member of Lynnville Community Church, a self-employed auto body technician and a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his wife, Marie Harrison; five sons, Shannon Harrison of Boaz, Michael Harrison of Mayfield, Jason Cochran of Paducah, Josh Howard of South Fulton, Tennessee, and Justin Harrison of Dukedom; one daughter, Sharon Barrineau of Dyersburg, Tennessee; one brother, Charles Harrison of Mayfield; four sisters, Larue Crittendon of Mayfield, Faye Waldrop of Mayfield, Sue Johnson of Mayfield, and Dot Wheeler of Texas; 11 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one sister; one brother; one grandson; and his parents, Earl and Willie Mae Moffitt Harrison.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Rev. Marcus McClure will officiate. Interment will follow at Lynnville Baptist Church Cemetery. Military graveside rites will be conducted by American Legion Post #26.
Friends may call from 5 — 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at the funeral home.
