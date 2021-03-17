Marilyn Yvonne Hughes, “Bonnie” as she was called by those closest to her, 85, of West Paducah, passed away at 6:17 a.m. Monday, March 15, 2021, at her residence.
She was an active member of Harmony Baptist Church and her community. Bonnie was a former Children’s Sunday School teacher and an avid singer, soloist with a beautiful soprano voice. She worked alongside her husband for many years and supported him in the growth of their family business, Hughes Country Sausage and Hughes Market and Meat Processing.
She was married 59 years and preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert L. Hughes; one son, Christopher Michael Hughes; her parents, Jessie and Oddis Patterson Mansfield, of Louisiana; and a brother, Maurice Patterson, of Shawnee, Kansas.
Mrs. Hughes is survived by her children, Marilyn Hughes Perkins (Tommy) of Mayfield and Alan Hughes (Patty) of West Paducah; grandchildren, Jennifer Perkins Keitz (Nick) of Lexington, Michael Perkins (Hilary) of Mayfield, Clay Hughes, Paducah, and Evan Hughes (Taylor) of Kevil; great-grandchildren, Logan and Anna Keitz, Collin and Chandler Perkins. Special thanks to her loving sitter and dedicated friend, Susan Puyear Anthony.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Andy Shelton and Rev. Jewell Barrett officiating. Burial will follow at Palestine Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, the American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave., Suite 4, Bowling Green, KY 42101 or to, Harmony Baptist Church, 9215 Ogden Landing Road, West Paducah, KY, 42086 or to the West McCracken Fire and Rescue Department, 9340 Ogden Landing Road, West Paducah, KY 42086.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
