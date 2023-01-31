BARDWELL — Marilyn Todd Polivick, 91, of Bardwell, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at her home.
Marilyn was born in Bardwell on Feb. 6, 1931, to the late Willie H. and Willie Hogancamp Todd. She was a member of Beech Grove Missionary Baptist Church where she played piano for over 70 years.
Marilyn is survived by her three daughters, Judy (Jack) Franklin of Bardwell, Jennifer Polivick of Bardwell, and Gayla (John) Dickerson of Paducah; two sons, David (Ruth) Polivick of Missouri and Dewayne (Lisa) Polivick of Murray; seven grandchildren, Sarah Polivick, Elyshia (Keith) Staples, Jackie Franklin, Crystal (Gerren) Lawson, Jeremy Polivick, Aaron Polivick and Matthew Daunis; five great-grandchildren, Kennedy, Kailee, Jackson, Maverick and Amelia; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Marvin Polivick; three sisters, Patsy Owsley, Elizabeth Crooks and Jane Webb; five brothers, Graves, Bill, Millard, Ed and Elmo Todd; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Rhea Bowles and Harold Draper officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, and again on Wednesday from noon to service time of 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
