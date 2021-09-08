Marilyn Rae Harris of Paducah, former lecturer at Murray State University, passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah. She was 73.
Marilyn was always a brilliant student, as her younger sister, Shirley, was often reminded when following her in school. Marilyn graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in 1966 and went on to get her undergraduate degree (Anthropology) at Beloit College in Wisconsin, in 1970. She later received two master’s degrees (English and History) at Murray State University followed by PhD Studies at Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.
For more than 20 years, Marilyn was a faculty member at Murray State University; she lectured on Literature, Rhetoric and Composition, Modern Minority Fiction, and led the Upward Bound summer program. She was awarded a membership in Phi Kappa Phi, a selective multidisciplinary honor society signifying excellence and distinction. Marilyn was also nominated multiple times for Who’s Who Among American Teachers. Marilyn instilled a passion for learning over many generations of her family and students.
Marilyn followed in her mother’s footsteps by leading two Girl Scout troops from 1977 to 1987, while her daughter Jessica was involved, and in 1988, Marilyn and Jessica led a troop together. She also served as a Master Trainer and Core Leader during this time. Marilyn even used her artistic talents to design dozens of Kentuckiana Girl Scout patches and core logos over the years. And when serving as cookie chair, which she did many times, her living room was so stacked with boxes that it looked like a multicolored cardboard forest. She again led a troop from 1995 to 2005 when her younger daughter, Claudia, was ready for scouting.
At Oak Grove Baptist Church, Marilyn taught Sunday School for several years and always helped with Vacation Bible School. She was known there as the “card lady” because she sent cards to everyone for every occasion.
Marilyn was a creative individual who loved to read and to pass on her knowledge to others. She was talented in so many ways: playing the drums in marching band, cello in orchestra, writing, painting, calligraphy, and even fencing. She was passionate about education and spent her life teaching in so many ways.
Marilyn was preceded in death, by her father, Robert Clifton “Bob” Morrow, former owner of Morsey Mechanical Contractors and a former Paducah city commissioner, her mother, Erme Rae Morrow, former actress/model and member of the Screen Actors Guild, and by her grandson Eric Anthony Howard.
She is survived by her daughters Jessica (Tim) Hamm and Claudia (Kyle Washburn) Harris; sister Shirley (Larry) Moulton; grand-children Hilary Nelson, Robert (Rocio) Drain, Luna Daniel Dryden, Jared Howard and Iva Howard; great grand-children Brianna Bertram, Aiden Nelson, Amy Drain and Noah Drain.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association
(www.alz.org).
