CALVERT CITY — Marilyn Joy Pursley, 93, died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
She was a retired postal clerk for the US Postal Service. She was of the Catholic Faith.
Surviving are sons, Jerry Pursley of Calvert City and Jim Pursley of Uniontown, Ohio; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husband, James I. Pursley; son, Bill Pursley; nine brothers and sisters, and a grandchild. Her parents were Matthew and Pearl (Hunt) Phelan.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Marshall Co. Memory Gardens Mausoleum with Joel Frizzell officiating.
No public visitation is scheduled.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is handling arrangements.
