KIRKSEY — Marilyn Patricia (Pat) Brunn, 77, of Kirksey, died at 4:03 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House, Murray, Kentucky.
Mrs. Brunn was born August 26, 1942 in Paducah, and was the oldest child of the late James A. Flowers and Katherine Nicholson Flowers.
She graduated from Reidland High School in 1960, worked as a phlebotomist at the Murray-Calloway County Hospital, and was a very active member of the Goshen United Methodist Church, Murray, Kentucky.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Mike Brunn; two sons, Christopher Brunn and Michael Brunn; three brothers, Charles Flowers (Gail), Richard Flowers (Jane), and David Flowers; two sisters, Margaret Roberts and Regina Davis; three grandchildren, Nicholas Brunn (Tara), Elizabeth Brunn (fiancé: Nick Davis), and Emily Brunn; four great grandchildren, Peyton, Paisley, Faron, and Morgen Brunn; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be no public services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to the Goshen United Methodist Church, 4726 State Route 121 North, Murray, Kentucky 42071 or Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, The Foundation of MCCH, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
