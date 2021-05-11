Marilyn “Mimi” Lowry, of Paducah, passed away at 11:10 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021. She was born in Paducah to the late Charles Homer Lowry, Sr. and Georgia Lee Chittenden Lowry. Mimi was a real estate broker for Joe Marshall Realty and Richard Fairhurst Realty.
She was a member of First Christian Church of Paducah. Mimi spent many years and countless hours working as the Republican person in charge of getting poll workers for all the elections in McCracken County.
Mimi is survived by her sister, Sara Page and husband, Jerry, of Paducah; brother, Charles H. Lowry, Jr. of Santa Ana, California; and several nieces and nephews.
There are no services scheduled at this time.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001 or to First Christian Church, 415 Audubon Dr., Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
