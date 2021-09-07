Marilyn Routen Key, 81, of Paducah passed away at 11:20 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at her home. She was a long-time member of Lone Oak Church of Christ. She retired from Jackson Purchase Electric Energy as a customer service representative.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, John W. Key; one daughter Kim Chester of Paducah; one son, Steve Key of Melber; one sister, Martha Frances Spann of Lynnville; one brother, Jimmy (Betty) Routen of Mayfield; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents were James W. & Wanda Sue Gross Routen.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at the Lone Oak Church of Christ with Paul Wingfield officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Friends may call Wednesday from 11 a.m. until service time at the Lone Oak Church of Christ.
Expression of sympathy may be made to Lone Oak Church of Christ, 2960 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003; or New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069-0010.
We appreciate your help in maintaining COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing.
Arrangements were made by the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
