MAYFIELD — It is with great sadness we announce that Marilyn Kay Gossett (Church) passed on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Paducah, at the age of 81. She was born on May 4, 1940, in Beech Grove, Indiana. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Lowell and Ruby Church; and her husband Tommy Gene Gossett.
Marilyn is survived by her four children, Dale Gossett (Margaret), Kim Ozmon (Jeff), Sharon Wood and Steve Gossett (Cheri); one brother Wayne Church (Barbara); two sisters, Elayne Wolbert (George) and Karen Oropeza (Gilbert). Marilyn has 15 grandchildren and 27 great- grandchildren and is survived by many other family members.
Marilyn was the owner of Sun Touch Massage Therapy and School in Mayfield for more than 30 years. She was a longstanding member of Pottsville Church of Christ, Hickory. Marilyn was a strong Christian woman who influenced her family and many others in her service to the Lord. She carried these values into her business and provided many opportunities to all who came through the doors of Sun Touch.
A private graveside service will be held at North Mt. Zion Cemetery in Mayfield. Marilyn will be laid to rest next to her husband Tommy Gene. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Marilyn’s honor to New Pathways for Children located in Melber.
Byrn Funeral Home of Mayfield is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.