Marilyn Jones Pirtle, 82, of Paducah, passed away on the morning of April 22, 2023 in Paducah.
Mrs. Pirtle was born in Marshall County on April 6, 1941, to Marshall and Lucy Jones. She graduated Heath High School in 1959 where she was a cheerleader. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Paducah and the Chapel Bible Class. Mrs. Pirtle was employed by the Kentucky Utilities and Paducah Power System in the 1960s. She served with The Paducah Ambassadors from 1988-2003. She also served the community as a member of the Concord Lioness Club and assisted with Cub Scouts Pack 105. Mrs. Pirtle was a Duchess of Paducah and a Kentucky Colonel. She was presented a Distinguished Citizen award by Paducah Mayor Gerry B. Montgomery in 1995.
She and her sisters enjoyed many annual trips to Destin, Florida, which are fondly remembered for their fun and good times. Mrs. Pirtle loved animals and was often adopted by neighborhood cats and dogs. She was the best caretaker for her husband in his final years and never hesitated to help someone in need. She demonstrated to her family daily the meaning of unconditional love.
Mrs. Pirtle is survived by her son, Robert Pirtle (Christina) of Phoenix, Arizona; and her younger sister, Myra Wyatt (Arlen) of West Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Pirtle was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Robert Pirtle; her parents, Marshall Jones, Sr. and Lucy Hicks Jones; her sisters, Margaret Mills, Mayme Bryan, and Mary Hurst; her brothers, Marshall Jones, Jr., Steven Jones, and Robert Jones.
Funeral services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
The family would like to express their appreciation for the care and kindness shown by all of Marilyn’s caregivers and physicians. Particular gratitude to her nieces Kathy Kent, Elizabeth Seaton, and friend Dennis Howard for their tremendous assistance and friendship to Marilyn.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the McCracken County Humane Society, 4000 Coleman Road, Paducah, KY 42001 (mccrackencountyhumane.org).
