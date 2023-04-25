Marilyn Jones Pirtle, 82, of Paducah, passed away on the morning of April 22, 2023 in Paducah.

Mrs. Pirtle was born in Marshall County on April 6, 1941, to Marshall and Lucy Jones. She graduated Heath High School in 1959 where she was a cheerleader. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Paducah and the Chapel Bible Class. Mrs. Pirtle was employed by the Kentucky Utilities and Paducah Power System in the 1960s. She served with The Paducah Ambassadors from 1988-2003. She also served the community as a member of the Concord Lioness Club and assisted with Cub Scouts Pack 105. Mrs. Pirtle was a Duchess of Paducah and a Kentucky Colonel. She was presented a Distinguished Citizen award by Paducah Mayor Gerry B. Montgomery in 1995.

Service information

Apr 26
Funeral Ceremony
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Apr 26
Visitation
Wednesday, April 26, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
