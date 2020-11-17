Marilyn Clark Cooper, 83, of Paducah, passed away peacefully at noon Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Calvert City Convalescent Center.
Marilyn was born March 25, 1937, during the 1937 flood. She was the daughter of the late Troy Wyatt Clark and Ruby Gipson Clark. Marilyn was a 1955 graduate of Augusta Tilghman High School. Marilyn was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Paducah and the Joy Fellowship Sunday School class. For many years Marilyn faithfully played the piano every Sunday morning at River City Mission in Paducah.
Every day was Sunday to her. Marilyn was a longtime greeter at her church and would have Werther’s or peppermint candy to share. She was retired from Milner & Orr Funeral Home, a job she truly loved. She was a wonderful organist and pianist, having played for many weddings, funerals and churches throughout her life. Marilyn loved to laugh and make others laugh, always having a joke or a one-liner ready. Known for her baking and cooking, she was always giving and doing for others, a true servant’s heart. She loved life.
Besides her love for the Lord, Marilyn’s greatest treasure was her family that she loved fiercely. Her legacy lives on through her daughter, Leigh Anne (Cooper) Fugate and husband, Les, of Lone Oak; grandson, Grant Fugate and granddaughter, Lauren Fugate; sister, Jackie Sanders; niece, Shawn (Ricky) Turner and nephew, Alan (Nancy) Sanders, all of Paducah; and two great-nephews, Brett Sanders of Cincinnati and Brad Sanders of Nashville.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack M. Cooper; parents, Troy Wyatt Clark and Ruby Gipson Clark; and brother-in-law, Jim Sanders.
Services will be held Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Paducah with Rev. Tommy Tucker and Rev. Pat Van Dyke officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 18, from 11:00 a.m. until service time of 1:00 p.m. at the church. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expression of sympathy may be made to First Baptist Church Paducah, 2890 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001 or to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Kentucky/West Virginia Chapter, 1941 Bishop Lane, Suite 108, Louisville, KY 42018.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining the minimum six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by join the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
