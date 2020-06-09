PILOT OAK — Marilyn Carr Yates, 81, of Pilot Oak, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her granddaughter’s home in Ballard County.
She was a member of Pilot Oak Baptist Church and a homemaker.
Mrs. Yates is survived by her husband of 61 years, Dwain Yates; one daughter, Carla Gayle Yates of Pilot Oak; two grandchildren, Christy (Brian) Overstreet of Wickliffe, and Denim (McKenzie) Eubanks of Eddyville; one great grandchild, Wyatt Overstreet; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one brother, Delaine Carr; and her parents, Avery and Robena Wilkins Carr.
Funeral services for Mrs. Marilyn Carr Yates will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. The Rev. Brian Overstreet will officiate. Interment will follow at Pilot Oak Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Denim Eubanks, Rev. Brian Overstreet, Wyatt Overstreet, Michael Carr, Auston Carr, Matt Carr and Sam Natividad.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at the funeral home.
