BENTON — Marilyn Baum White, 76, of Benton, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2020, at Marshall County Hospital.
She was a Registered Charge Nurse for Lourdes Hospital for over 40 years and was a graduate of Murray State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing RN Degree. She was always an inspiration to those around her and was a mentor to many other nurses throughout the years. She was a member of Christian Fellowship Church and enjoyed painting, sculpting, birds, gardening and farming. She had a love of horses from her time riding them as a young girl. She loved her family more than anything else.
Marilyn White is survived by her daughter, Jamie Baum White and husband Tim Waddell of Benton; a son Bobby White II and wife, Kathleen of Benton. She is survived by two grandchildren, Bobby S. “Tripp” White III and Cheyenne Baum White; a sister, Georgia Beletso; and a brother, James Baum of Danville, Illinois. She leaves behind several beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Siress White and her parents, James and Lois Hoskins Baum and a brother, Charlie Baum.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Marilyn White will be private.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is in charge of arrangements.
