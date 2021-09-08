WINGO — Marilyn Ann (Crawford) Foy, 65, of Wingo, died at 7:50 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
She was a member of Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church, and a retired school bus driver.
Mrs. Foy is survived by her husband, Danny Joe Foy of Wingo; one son, Justin (Michelle) Foy of Wingo; one daughter, Misty (Shon) Simpson of Wingo; three grandsons, Isaac Simpson, Jake Foy, and Luke Simpson all of Wingo; three sisters Carolyn (Sonny) Hodges of Florida, Judy McClure of Fulgham, and Cinda (Richard) Myers of Mayfield; two brothers, Jerry Crawford of Benton and Steve Crawford of Texas.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Mark Crawford and Benny Crawford; and her parents, Thomas W. & Elna June Gibson Crawford.
Funeral Services will be held on at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church with Rev. Keith Allred and Rev. Kyle Reeder officiating. Burial will follow in the Little Obion Cemetery. Friends may call from 5- 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield; and also after 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Chief Cornerstone Baptist Church Building Fund, 5772 State Route 464, Mayfield, KY 42066.
Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
