Marilyn Simpson, 94, of Paducah, passed away at 4:13 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. Marilyn was a long time member of the Broadway Church of Christ where in her quiet way she was very supportive of the many activities of the church. Marilyn was a 1947 graduate of Augusta Tilghman High School and a 1951 graduate of Purdue University.
Survivors include one daughter, Suzanne Roberts (Brent) of Jeffersonville, Indiana; one son, Rick Simpson (Jackie), of Kernersville, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Emily Foshee (Caleb); Michele Roberts Dunn (Brent), and Will Simpson; two great-grandchildren, Caroline Foshee and Elizabeth Foshee; several nieces and nephews.
Preceding in death was her husband, William “Bill” Simpson; parents, Waller Earl Albritton and Beulah (Harper) Albritton; four brothers, Harper Albritton, Waller Albritton Jr., Lawrence Albritton, and Charles Edwin Albritton.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Broadway Church of Christ with Dan Owen officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Kenton Cemetery in Lone Oak. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. at the Broadway Church of Christ.
Expression of sympathy may be made to New Pathways for Children, P.O. Box 10, Melber, KY 42069.
Arrangements made by Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
