Marilyn Simpson, 94, of Paducah, passed away at 4:13 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center. Marilyn was a long time member of the Broadway Church of Christ where in her quiet way she was very supportive of the many activities of the church. Marilyn was a 1947 graduate of Augusta Tilghman High School and a 1951 graduate of Purdue University.

Survivors include one daughter, Suzanne Roberts (Brent) of Jeffersonville, Indiana; one son, Rick Simpson (Jackie), of Kernersville, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Emily Foshee (Caleb); Michele Roberts Dunn (Brent), and Will Simpson; two great-grandchildren, Caroline Foshee and Elizabeth Foshee; several nieces and nephews.

