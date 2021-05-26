Marilyn A. Terry, of Paducah, died at 11:53 a.m. Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She worked as an accountant and office manager for Travis Construction Company and was a Realtor for many years. She was a member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, William M. Terry; two daughters, Gina Eagan of North Carolina and Cara Terry Purcell of Lexington; a son, O.C. Spurling of Taylorsville; a brother, Randall Pierce of Louisville; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Terry was preceded in death by a brother. Her parents were Charles Reesor Pierce and Annie Paxton Pierce.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 29, 2021, with the service beginning at noon at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home. The Rev. Bob Martin will officiate. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Lone Oak First Baptist Church Building Fund, 3601 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may share a hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.