Marietta Johnson Grissom, of Calvert City, formerly of Paducah, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Calvert City.
Marietta was born in Paducah Riverside Hospital on May 4, 1949, to the late Harvey Johnson and Eugenia Marie Johnson.
She was a member of Paducah First Baptist Church, where she grew up under the leadership of Dr. John Wood and wife, Pat. Marietta graduated from Tilghman High School in 1967. She was a drum majorette in the marching band and a member of the Paducah Music Club. She attended college at the University of Kentucky and loved the UK basketball games.
In 1968, Marietta married John Randall Lambert. Their son, Jon Lambert, was born in 1971. She married her second husband, Norris Grissom in 1979. Their daughter, Kimberly Grissom was born in 1980.
Marietta loved to travel. She took her son, Jon, to Acapulco, Mexico; her husband to Greece; and twice a year, she took her family to Daytona, Florida. She loved the ocean, horses, but especially dogs, as she raised them and showed them across the country.
Marietta worked at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant as secretary in the maintenance department. She and Norris owned a restaurant in Charleston, Missouri, and an insurance company in Paducah. She later retired from Lourdes Hospice.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey Johnson; first husband, John Lambert; second husband, Norris Grissom; uncle and aunt, Ray and Thelma Brust; and uncle and aunt, Ed and Bernice Pawlisch.
Marietta is survived by her mother, Eugenia Marie Johnson, of Paducah; son, Jon Lambert and wife, Tamara, of Henderson; Kimberly Steele and husband, Bobby, of Paducah; three grandchildren, Travis Steele, Kenzie Steele, and Isaac Steele; cousins, Steve Brust and wife, Sherry, of Denver, Colorado, and Jim Pawlisch and wife, Kathie, of San Diego, California.
Funeral services will be at noon Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with Sammy Cunningham officiating. Burial will follow at Green Lawn Memorial Gardens in Villa Ridge.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank the nurses at Oakview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Mercy Health Hospice.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
