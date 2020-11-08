Marie V. “Sissy” Lewis, 95, of Paducah, passed away at 12:15 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020, at Parkview Nursing & Rehab. Marie was a long time member of Lone Oak First Baptist Church. Marie worked at Union Carbide and Super-Valu Food Store. Sissy enjoyed playing cards and phone calls from family.
Survivors include nieces and nephews in the Paducah area, Sandy Riley, Rose May, Perry Vaughn, Susan Dowell,Terry Burcham and Bruce Burcham; those living out of town, LaQuita Haynes, Dorothy Bethel, Frank Bains and Sam Bains, and several great nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding in death was her father, J. L. Vaughn and mother, Maude Pyle Vaughn; four sisters, Aline Owen, Mary Cole, Louise Ferren, Syble Burcham; three brothers, L. B. Vaughn, Roy Vaughn and Talmage Vaughn.
Memorial graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Mt. Kenton Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Wallace officiating.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
