Marie Thomas Estes, 74, died in Paducah at 10:14 a.m. Jan. 4, 2022, at Baptist Health Paducah. Marie was a native of Lakewood, New Jersey, moving to Kentucky with her family in 1952. Marie enjoyed her years in nursing and later as a dietician. She retired from ISP/Ashland in Calvert City in 2019, where she enjoyed her last career. She loved her family and all the time they were able to spend together; Marie and her girls are life-time Girl Scouts which afforded them many opportunities of love, laughter, growth and giving. Marie was woman a of many talents and always active. She was dedicated to supporting her children in all their activities to the fullest over the years whether it was cheering them on in sports or proofing documents or encouraging them as she would say to “reach for the stars”.
Survivors include her spouse, Rockford Estes Jr. and their three daughters, Susan Estes Sikes (Mike), of Paducah; two granddaughters, Maria Sikes Tharp (Justin), of Paducah, Stephanie Sikes Jones (Melvin), of Frankfort; two great-grand-children of Maria: Baylee and Jude Tharp; Roxanne Estes and one grandson Shaan Ryan Estes-Sharma, of LaPorte, Texas, Patricia Estes Liljenberg, two granddaughters, Adelma and Olivia Liljenberg, of Paducah; a sister-in-law, Glenda Watkins Thomas and one niece Angela Weigum (Mitch), of Zap, North Dakota, and one nephew, Robert Thomas (Joani), of Fargo, North Dakota; two great-nephews, Levi Weigum and Evan Thomas’ in-laws, Gayle and Verda Downs, one niece Lisa Stephenson (Pat) and one nephew Todd Downs, of Paducah.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Robert C. (Bob) Thomas and Patricia (Pat) Berry Thomas; and one brother, William Albert (Tommy) Thomas.
There will be no services at this time.
A memorial will be scheduled to celebrate Marie’s life later in the year.
The family asks that memorial contributions may be made in her honor to Girl Scouts USA, The American Cancer Society, or expressions of sympathy may be made to the charity of your choice.
