CARMI, Ill. — Marie Thieleman, 78, of Carmi, formerly of Paducah, died Friday, June 3, 2022, at the Wabash Christian Retirement Center.
She was a member of the Anglican Church in Evansville, Indiana. She was a registered nurse having worked at Lourdes Hospital and a former instructor at West Kentucky Community Technical College for 15 years.
Surviving is her husband, William Barkley Theileman.
Preceding in death were one brother. Her parents were Ercile Lane Jr. and Mildred Gray McDearman Lane.
Private graveside services will be held with The Rev. Charles Uhlik officiating.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.