Marie J. Houser Riggs, 89, of Paducah, died Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Providence Pointe Healthcare in Paducah.
She was a member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and the Daughters of Isabella. She worked at Sears for 10 years and then retired as registrar for the St. Mary School Systems after 32 years. Marie and her husband Charlie also volunteered in the food service department for the Paducah Lions Club Telethon of Stars for 22 years.
Marie is survived by her husband of 73 years, Charles M. ‘Charlie’ Riggs Sr.; three daughters, Linda Cissell (Paul) of Paducah, Nancy Danneker (Joe) of Mobile, Alabama, and Saundra Keeling of Benton; a son, Jimmy Lloyd Riggs (Anita) of Ozark, Illinois; 10 grandchildren, Paula Cissell of Louisville, Christina “Christi” Peters (Chris) of Evansville, Indiana, Jason M. Cissell of Louisville, Holly David of Richmond, Virginia, Emily Fowers of Louisville, Casey Riggs (Adrienne) of Benton, Erin Cardona (Luis) of Perry, Georgia, Blake Keeling of Benton, Ryan Keeling of Denver, Colorado, and Victoria “Vickie” Riggs of Symsonia; four step-grandchildren, Jason Whittle, Kelly Hill and Ryan Whittle, all of Marion, Illinois, and Micie Bishop of Paducah; and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a son, Charles M. “Chuck” Riggs Jr.; a grandson, Michael Cissell; a sister, Frances Anita Houser Terrell; and a brother, Fred Eugene Houser. Her parents were Lloyd G. and Jeanette Marie Greif Houser.
A funeral mass will be held at noon on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church with Father Brian Johnson officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah. Prayers will be said at 4:30 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. Mary School System, 1243 Elmdale Road, Paducah, KY 42003; St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 116 S 6th St., Paducah, KY 42001 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the "Hugs from Home" program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com
