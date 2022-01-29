Marie Hopkins Jackson, 94, of Paducah, passed away from this life Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Stone Creek Nursing and Rehab.
She was born April 25, 1927, to Edward and Zell Louise (Melugin) Hopkins in Hickman. She grew up in Oakton and Clinton. She attended and graduated from Central High School in Clinton. Her childhood dream was to be a nurse and she reached her dream by attending and graduating from Gradwohl School of Laboratory and X-ray Technique in St. Louis. Marie attended and received nurses trained at St. Louis City Hospital. She later finished her training at Midway College in Midway. Marie married Dr. V.A. Jackson on Dec. 27, 1951. He preceded her in death in 1997. The love of their life was their daughter, Donna Carol.
Marie was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Paducah. Her life was full of riches in the forms of her family, employment as a nurse, and her mission work. Marie’s mission work included Ground Zero, Katrina, Haiti, Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Summer Olympics in Athens, Greece, and many others. Her sincere prayer was that she could help all who were left without hope. She also served as a voluntary chaplain for Billy Graham Rapid Response Team for disasters. She also served as voluntary chaplain for Kentucky Baptist Disaster Relief and as a leader for young people in many churches. Marie served as house mother for the 1978 U.K. Basketball team along with her husband who served as team physician. But Marie would be the first to tell you her greatest legacy was her only child, Donna. The family and mission friends inspired her to publish five books, Something Beautiful, Meditations and Menus, My Friend Jesus, Refresh my Heart, and co-wrote Beyond the Baron with her husband
Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Donna (Jim) Vick; grandsons, Steve (Leslie) Vick and Alan (Amy) Vick; great-grandchildren, Dylan (Kelsey) Cole Vick, Bailey Vick, twins Miller and Macy Vick; and great-great-granddaughters, Presley Vick and Emma Vick. Her greatest blessings called her MeMe
Per Marie’s request, there will be no services at this time. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 3465 Buckner Lane, Paducah, KY 42001; and Concord Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Rd, Paducah, KY 42001.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
